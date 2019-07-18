New Manga Series From MORYO NO HAKO Creator Is In The Works
In the August issue of Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge, it was announced that Aki Shimizu is gearing up to launch a new Manga based on the Bara Jūji Sōsho series of novels. For those who are interested, we understand the manga is set to launch this Fall in the same magazine.
If you're a fan of mystery, then chances are, you'll be happy to learn that a new manga series based on Bara Jūji Sōsho is right around the corner.
We should point out that the artist is the one who worked on the manga series, Mōryō no Hako. If that is anything to go by, then fans will be in for a lot of fun.
Here's the thing, Bara Jūji Sōsho is a shared world filled with mysteries and other elements. The series first came to prominence back in 2015, and after four long years, it's still going strong, which should not come as a surprise to anyone who reads mystery manga.
The series, over the years, tend to have different authors and illustrators. We believe this is a plan to keep things fresh with new ideas, and it seems to be working out quite well so far.
From what we've gathered, the story features the likes of three men, Imagawa, writer Sekiguchi, and doctor Kuonji, who are all fascinated by the mysterious events taking place in Hakone.
If you're the type of person who is interested in stories about murders of little girls and Buddhist monks, then you'll love what this manga has to offer.
