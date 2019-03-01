New SENSUAL PHRASE Manga Series Debuting On February 5

Sensual Phrase author Mayu Shinjo will launch a new manga series titled That Song, With That Voice . Here are the details on the latest entry in the Sensual series.

Shojo manga author Mayu Shinjo will launch a new manga titled That Song, With That Voice, the new Sensual Phrase series. The manga will debut in the Sho-Comi magazine published by Shogakukan on February 5. The magazine calls this series the "next-generation story of Sensual Phrase". It has been 19 years since the last project in Sensual Phrase.



The original manga series written by Shinjo was published by Shogakukan in the Shojo Comic magazine from 1997 to 2000 with 18 volumes in total. Viz Media holds the North American license and has 14 volumes available right now.



The anime series adaptation ran from April 20 1999 to March 25, 2000 and has 44 episodes in total. Hiroko Tokita directed the series and was written by the following people: Katsuhiko Koide,

Michihiro Tsuchiya and

Reiko Yoshida. Studio Hibari animated the project and TV Tokyo broadcasted it.







Aine never wanted to be a writer; she just created some erotic song lyrics for the sake of entering a contest. When she bumps into a man she doesn't know and loses the lyrics, she thinks she'll never see them again, but she thought wrong! He turns out to be Sakuya, a famous rock vocalist known for his sexy persona and lyrics. When he invites Aine to be his new lyricist, she finds herself quickly sucked into the harsh world of showbiz... and the even harsher world of falling in love with a guy that millions of girls love just as much!