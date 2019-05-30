OTOKO JUKU GAIDEN AKASHI GOJI: Manga Series Announces Conclusion
As a whole, the Otoko Juku manga has been running since 1985 and has had a massive success, in Japan with multiple volumes, series, live action film and even an anime film. The overall series revolves around a school for delinquents that can't get into any other school, and use military tactics and and feudal mentalities to instill some order in the minds of the students; however this usual ends in a more violent outcome. Akira Miyahita and artist Yuji Takezoe started the most recent series, Otoko Juku Gaiden Akashi Goji, in 2016 in the pages of Nihonbungeisha's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine, with the stroy centering around Goji Akashi.
Legacy manga series Otoko Juku Gaiden, has announced its reaching its conclusion of its most recent run. Hit the jump for all of the details.
Recent news came from the Web Goraku website,that the series would be ending once it ships its fifth and final volume. While no news has come of any new series or spinoffs being released to continue the story, its never a bad idea to keep an ear to the creators for any new reveals. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Otoko Juku Gaiden Akashi Goji will be ending on July 29th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]