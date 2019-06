POKEMON: MEWTWO RETURNS Announces Manga Adaptation Based On TV Special

When the sequel to) released, in the early 2000's,kept longtime and new Pokemon fans engaged with what has been considered one of the strongest psychic Pokemon in the world. Because of the recent relrelease ofand, the character has had a bit of a rebirth in the eyes of the community.Captitalizing on this,has announced a brand new manga Adaptation of thestory, premiering in the pages ofCoro Coro Comics, For the August issues that releases on June 28th. Machito Gomi, artits for themanga, will also be adapting this new series, as well. Excited for the upcoming release? Share your thoughts in the usual place and expect the manga ofto release this June!