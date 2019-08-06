POKEMON: MEWTWO RETURNS Announces Manga Adaptation Based On TV Special
When the sequel to Mewtwo Strikes Back (Pokemon: The First Movie) released, in the early 2000's, Mewtwo Returns kept longtime and new Pokemon fans engaged with what has been considered one of the strongest psychic Pokemon in the world. Because of the recent relrelease of Mewtwo Strikes Back and Detective Pikachu, the character has had a bit of a rebirth in the eyes of the community.
The Mewtwo resurgence continues as the classic TV special Mewtwo Returns, announces a brand new manga adaptation alongside the special.
Captitalizing on this, Shogakukan has announced a brand new manga Adaptation of the Mewtwo Returns story, premiering in the pages of Bassatsu Coro Coro Comics, For the August issues that releases on June 28th. Machito Gomi, artits for the Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution manga, will also be adapting this new series, as well. Excited for the upcoming release? Share your thoughts in the usual place and expect the manga of Mewtwo Returns to release this June!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]