PSYCHIC DETECTIVE YAKUMO: Novel Series Is Reaching Its End

The hit novel series about a detective who can see spirits, Psychic Detective Yakumo, has revealed its imminent conclusion. Hit the jump for more information on the conclusion.

Manabu Kaminaga's Psychic Detective Yakumo is a novel series that tells the story of a young detective, with the ability to see dead spirits. Yakumo uses this ability, with the aid of a fellow classmate, to solve murder cases. The series has had a long publication run of 16 years and has spawned two manga, an anime, a live action series, and many stage plays.

The anime series originally began airing in 2010, however, the manga series that came before had multiple years of publication as well. The first series ran from 2007 to 2008 in Hakusensha's Bessatsu Hana to Yume; the second series began in 2009 and ran till 2016 in the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Asuka magazine.

Recently, the newest Kadokawa listing revealed that the novel series would be releasing its 12th volume. The 12th volume was also listed as the final volume of the series. After almost 20 years in publication, it is definitely a surprise to see the finish line for such a successful series. Due to its originally delayed release, a new book will also be releasing on the same day. The book will be titled Shinrei Tantei Yakumo Complete Files and will feature a new shot story and unreleased art gallery.





Excited for the final issue? Sad to see the series end? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Psychic Detective Yakumo's final volume is set to release on June 25th!