RAINBOW PARAKEET: Beloved Character Returns To The Heisei Era

Beloved character Rainbow Parakeet is having a quiet return to the world of manga with a new magazine. Hit the jump for all of the details!

is a criminal action manga featuring a genius actor whose specialty is mimicry — but he is also a thief. He accepts any role as a mimic, and performs it very well on the condition that the theater and the company overlook his stealing from the audience. A woman detective Mariko Senri follows him around in an attempt to arrest him, although she loves him. Then, Tamasaburo, a dog capable of performing as Rainbow Parakeet himself, joins the company."

For the 90th anniversary of Tezuka, the book celebrates all of his works and for Rainbow Parakeet, the book will be about the protagonist finding himself in the Heisei era. The series will be called "Heisei Rainbow Parakeet". While no more news has been revealed yet for the series, it is set to release next Tuesday. Excited for such a large return? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

Atsuko Ishida has some big plans. Plans to bring back a beloved manga character from the 80's.was created by Osamu Tezuka, within the pages ofWeekly Shonen Champion, and ran from 1981 to 1983. The story for the series is as follows: "Rainbow Parakeet