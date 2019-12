Seven Seas Entertainment Publishes Science Fiction Two-In-One: DIRTY PAIR OMNIBUS (MANGA)

For the very first time ever the older Teen-Rated science fiction adventures of Dirty Pair are being released in English in one big Omnibus Manga collection thanks to Seven Seas. Read on for the details!

Kei and Yuri, known as the Lovely Angels–or the notorious Dirty Pair, depending on who you ask–work as “trouble consultants” for the galactic Worlds Welfare and Works Association (WWWA). But in their pursuit of space-wide justice, they cause space-wide disaster! The chaotic (and strangely successful) exploits of these interstellar agents come alive in this two-in-one manga omnibus by Haruka Takachiho and Star Wars: A New Hope manga artist Hisao Tamaki!



The Dirty Pair Omnibus (Manga) is now available Theis now available both in paperback and digital formats.

Whether you know them as the Lovely Angels or the Dirty Pair - the adventures of Kei and Yuri are expanding their tales to English-speaking fans with the release of Seven Seas' latest Omnibus.Thefrom Seven Seas Entertainment is an English-published two-in-one adventure that is sure to be welcome by manga readers as well as long time fans of Yuri and Kei who have wanted an official translation of their mishaps.Adam Warren ofandfame had the following comments to make which should serve as an assurance to fans of the artwork by Tamaki.What are your thoughts? Are you interested to check out these stories in English for the very first time? Let us know in the comments below!