Seven Seas Entertainment Publishes Science Fiction Two-In-One: DIRTY PAIR OMNIBUS (MANGA)
Whether you know them as the Lovely Angels or the Dirty Pair - the adventures of Kei and Yuri are expanding their tales to English-speaking fans with the release of Seven Seas' latest Omnibus.
For the very first time ever the older Teen-Rated science fiction adventures of Dirty Pair are being released in English in one big Omnibus Manga collection thanks to Seven Seas. Read on for the details!
The Dirty Pair Omnibus (Manga) from Seven Seas Entertainment is an English-published two-in-one adventure that is sure to be welcome by manga readers as well as long time fans of Yuri and Kei who have wanted an official translation of their mishaps.
Adam Warren of Dirty Pair and Empowered fame had the following comments to make which should serve as an assurance to fans of the artwork by Tamaki.
“I’m delighted to see Hisao Tamaki, an almost criminally underrated mangaka, bring his high-energy sauciness to the Lovely Angels’ very earliest escapades.”
What are your thoughts? Are you interested to check out these stories in English for the very first time? Let us know in the comments below!
Kei and Yuri, known as the Lovely Angels–or the notorious Dirty Pair, depending on who you ask–work as “trouble consultants” for the galactic Worlds Welfare and Works Association (WWWA). But in their pursuit of space-wide justice, they cause space-wide disaster! The chaotic (and strangely successful) exploits of these interstellar agents come alive in this two-in-one manga omnibus by Haruka Takachiho and Star Wars: A New Hope manga artist Hisao Tamaki!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]