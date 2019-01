Shueisha Launches Free MANGA Plus Service App And Website

Publishing company Shueisha has launched a new app and site titled MANGA Plus that has worldwide English support except in Japan, China and South Korea. Bothanddevices have access to the app and the website is now operational. A spanish version of the app and site will be out somewhere between February and March.MANGA Plus has access to 50 titles, 13 of those are finalized series and the company states more titles will be added. The app will be adding titles from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Jump Square magazine and the Shonen Jump+ service at the same time Japan gets them, yes, the app will offer simulcast services.The app will be free to use but readers can purchase compiled book volumes, a portion of the profits will be going to the manga authors. Viz Media has another similar service that launched in December. Their app, Shonen Jump+ does the same this new MANGA Plus does except that MANGA Plus offers worldwide availability, Shonen Jump+ offers services to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, the Philippines, Singapore, and India.