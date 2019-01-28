Shueisha Launches Free MANGA Plus Service App And Website
Publishing company Shueisha has launched a new app and site titled MANGA Plus that has worldwide English support except in Japan, China and South Korea. Both iOS and Android devices have access to the app and the website is now operational. A spanish version of the app and site will be out somewhere between February and March.
Publishing company Shueisha has launched a new mobile application and website titled MANGA Plus which will give its users free manga to read worldwide. Here are the details on the new project.
MANGA Plus has access to 50 titles, 13 of those are finalized series and the company states more titles will be added. The app will be adding titles from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Jump Square magazine and the Shonen Jump+ service at the same time Japan gets them, yes, the app will offer simulcast services.
The app will be free to use but readers can purchase compiled book volumes, a portion of the profits will be going to the manga authors. Viz Media has another similar service that launched in December. Their app, Shonen Jump+ does the same this new MANGA Plus does except that MANGA Plus offers worldwide availability, Shonen Jump+ offers services to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, the Philippines, Singapore, and India.
Here are the ongoing series that can be found in the MANGA Plus service:
ONE PIECE
The Promised Neverland
Jujutsu Kaisen - Sorcery Fight
My Hero Academia
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Haikyu!!
Black Clover
Chainsaw Man
Hinomaru Sumo
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma
ne0;lation
I'm From Japan
Teenage Renaissance! David
BORUTO
We Never Learn
Dr. Stone
act-age
Hunter × Hunter (Suspended)
Hell Warden Higuma
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
Blue Exorcist
Platinum End
World Trigger
Dragon Ball Super
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V
Terra Formars
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku
Summertime Render
Nano Hazard
The Sign of Abyss
Blue Flag
Abyss Rage
LAND ROCK
Soloist in A Cage
Curtain's up, I'm off
Spotless Love: This Love Cannot Be Any More Beautiful.
Dricam!!
Moon Land
Completed Series in the service
NARUTO
Bakuman.
Rosario + Vampire
Nisekoi
Claymore
Tokyo Ghoul
ONE PIECE Part 1
Assassination Classroom
DEATH NOTE
DRAGON BALL
Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Swordsman Romantic Story
Bleach
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
