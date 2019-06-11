SILVER SPOON: Manga Set To End In Just A Few More Chapters
Weekly Shonen Sunday has released its latest chapter with the return of Hiromu Arakawa's Silver Spoon! The series has been on and off of hiatuses for quite sometime, much to the chagrin of the fanbase. While the series has just returned to the manga scene, the return will be short lived as the series is set to end in just four chapters!
