SILVER SPOON Manga Will Be Getting A New Chapter This Year
Being no stranger to the word "hiatus"; Hiromu Arakawa's Silver Spoon is set to return with a new chapter, this month. The series revolves around a guy named Yugo Hachiken, as he embarks on a personal choice of enrolling in an agricultural high school. From that point on, the series shows how a guy who was raised with the silver spoon has to hunker down and understand farming life with the friends he has made along the way. The series, however, has had its share of ups and downs in the form of hiatuses. The first hiatus ended last year on July 5th and produced three chapters before going on hiatus for a second time on July 26th. Now, almost a year later, the series returns again for the 25th issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday.
Hiromu Arakawa's Silver Spoon manga has recently revealed that a new chapter will be releasing this summer for its shonen readers!
Happy the series is back? Hoping there won't be another hiatus? You can catch the latest Silver Spoons in Weekly Shonen Sunday on May 23.
