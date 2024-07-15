SOLO LEVELING: RAGNAROK Webtoon Release Confirmed For August; New Visual Released

The Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webtoon adaptation of the sequel spin-off manhwa to Solo Leveling has been confirmed by Korean publisher Kakaopage to be releasing on August 1st.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jul 15, 2024 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Manga

The Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webtoon will indeed debut on August 1, 2024 (as previous rumors suggested). Korean publishing site Kakaopage confirmed the webtoon's release on Twitter/X, adding that fans can sign-up for the pre-release on July 31 at 10:00 p.m. (Korean Time). A new key visual and some preview images were also shared on the Kakao website.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is a spinoff sequel series to Solo Leveling, written by Daul and released in April 2023. The side story is set five years after the original events and follows Sung Su-Ho, the son of Sung Jin-woo. While Sung Su-Ho has inherited his father's powers as the Shadow Monarch, they were locked away as a child so he could live a normal life. It isn't until a near-death experience during his third year of university, that these powers awaken and lead to Su-ho's adventures to become a Hunter in order to face the new threat.

The Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webtoon adaptation was first announced back in October 2023 by D&C Media CEO Hyun-Ho Shin. Redice Studio is adapting the series with JIN listed as the webtoon artist.

The Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webtoon is coming on the heels of the highly successful Solo Leveling anime adaptation. Produced by A-1 Pictures, the Solo Leveling anime — which is based on the web novel written by Chugong — aired from January to March 2024. It received widespread acclaim, including a perfect 100% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82% Audience Score. 

Solo Leveing follows the adventures of Sung Jinwoo, a hunter who after getting brutally slaughtered by hunters, returns with the System that levels him up in every way. The official synopsis reads:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way.

Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Season 1 of Solo Leveling can be streamed in its entirety on Crunchyroll. It was confirmed at the end of the first season that the series would return for a second season, titled Solo leveling Seaso n2 -Arise from the Shadow-. We don't have a release date for Season 2 yet, but we did get a teaser trailer during Anime Expo 2024 earlier this month.

