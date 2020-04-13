SPLATOON: Viz Media's Manga Adaptation Of The Hit Nintendo Video Game Receives 9th Volume

Any Nintendo gamer is immediately familiar with the game Splatoon. In fact, it's such a popular game that people who aren't fans of the still recognize the logo and characters.
Splatoon also has a manga series which is both written and drawn by Sankichi Hinodeya. Already having released eight volumes with a ninth on the way next month, its obvious that fans love to read these adventures as much as they like to play them.
The game is set for a May 12th release date from Viz Media and will cost just under ten bucks. In addition the main story, which features the Square King Rank Battle Cup, Splatoon Volume 9 also includes a bonus story featuring Emperor.
Are you a Splatoon fan? Will you be checking out Volume 9? Take a look at the cover art and synopsis below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
You won’t believe who has joined Team Blue to fill in for a missing teammate so they can compete in the Square King Ranked Battle Cup! Get ready for a whole new arc featuring some mixed-up new teams! Plus, a bonus story featuring Emperor!
Splatoon Volume 9
will be available for $9.99 beginning May 12th. Fans who want to pre-order the title or catch up previous ones can do so by clicking here.
