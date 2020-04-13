Manga Headlines Pictures

SPLATOON: Viz Media's Manga Adaptation Of The Hit Nintendo Video Game Receives 9th Volume

SPLATOON: Viz Media's Manga Adaptation Of The Hit Nintendo Video Game Receives 9th Volume

Writer and artist Sankichi Hinodeya recently put together 168 Pages of Splatoon in the form of Volume 9. Almost exactly a month away, fans of the hit video game adaptation can now pre-order their copies!

Joseph Gharagheer | 4/13/2020
Filed Under: "Manga"

Any Nintendo gamer is immediately familiar with the game Splatoon. In fact, it's such a popular game that people who aren't fans of the still recognize the logo and characters.

Splatoon also has a manga series which is both written and drawn by Sankichi Hinodeya. Already having released eight volumes with a ninth on the way next month, its obvious that fans love to read these adventures as much as they like to play them.

The game is set for a May 12th release date from Viz Media and will cost just under ten bucks. In addition the main story, which features the Square King Rank Battle Cup, Splatoon Volume 9 also includes a bonus story featuring Emperor.

Are you a Splatoon fan? Will you be checking out Volume 9? Take a look at the cover art and synopsis below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

splatoon
 

You won’t believe who has joined Team Blue to fill in for a missing teammate so they can compete in the Square King Ranked Battle Cup! Get ready for a whole new arc featuring some mixed-up new teams! Plus, a bonus story featuring Emperor!


Splatoon Volume 9 will be available for $9.99 beginning May 12th. Fans who want to pre-order the title or catch up previous ones can do so by clicking here.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...