Square Enix Will Be Launching An English-Language Imprint For Its Novels And Manga

Did you know that outside of its stellar video games, Square Enix is also a large publisher in Japan? Well, a new deal with Penguin Random House should make more American gamers and manga readers aware.

It's been revealed that Square Enix will be teaming with Penguin Random House to release the former's numerous Japanese publications in English. The deal will see a number of novels, art books and mangas released in English- with the first titles being the FFXV DLC-turned novel FINAL FANTASY XV: The Dawn of the Future, along with the mangas Hi Score Girl, A Man and His Cat and Soul Eater. The first titles will be released this fall.



In Japan Square Enix releases several manga magazines including Monthly Shōnen Gangan (shonen), Monthly GFantasy (shonen), Young Gangan (seinen), Monthly Gangan Joker (shonen) and Monthly Big Gangan (seinen). Notable titles released under the Gangan/Sqaure Enix brand include Akame ga Kill!, Goblin Slayer, Dimension W, Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash, Working!! and Black Butler. Many Gangan titles have already been licensed to other North American manga distributors and it remains unclear how this new deal with Penguin Random House will affect those titles. Ongoing series may switch to Penguin once/if their respective licensing deals expire before the series concludes.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE