STAR WARS LEIA, PRINCESS OF ALDERAAN: New Yen Press Manga Chronicles Leia Joining The Rebellion

We recently announced the acquisition of two new titles by Yen Press. While we shared news on Star Wars Rebels already, now we want to focus on Star Wars: Leia, Princess of Alderaan. Full details below!

Claudia Gray is adapting her Star Wars YA novel into a manga called Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan. The new book will share the tale of how the princess originally grew alienated from her parents and wound up transitioning to the rebellion.

Haruichi Furudate, who is the artist of the manga series Haikyu, is in charge of the art for the new series which should come as welcome news to fans of the medium. Adding his art style to Gray's story is set to make an excellent outing for fans of Leia Organa.

We want to know what you guys think! Will you be checking out Star Wars: Leia, Princess of Alderaan this year? Take a look at the cover art and synopsis below and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section!

A young Princess Leia spends her days learning the ways of politics, aiding those in need and preparing for the traditional ceremony in which she declares her intention to one day rule Alderaan. But as Leia prepares herself to be named the heir of the throne, she becomes aware of the growing distance between her and her parents, who behind closed doors are leaders of the newly-formed Rebellion.

Upon learning her parents’ secrets, Leia must now make a choice between her responsibility to the people of Alderaan and her responsibility to save a galaxy crushed by the rule of the Empire.



Star Wars: Leia, Princess of Alderaan will be available from Yen Press later this year.