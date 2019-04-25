STAR WARS: New Leia Manga Set To Release From Haruichi
Star Wars is a franchise that is no stranger to almost all forms of media. Manga is one of those avenues that has only been lightly touched on but never fully explored. Well now, all of tha is about to change as Haruichi brings us Star Wars: Leia Ojo no Shiren (Princess Test). A story that revolves around a young Princess Leia as she takes mandatory classes and tests to prepare for inevitably becoming the queen of Alderaan. In this story she will find her first love and even deal with the concerns of the Empire's growing stranglehold on the galaxy and a secret that her parents had kept from her.
Haruichi is set to release a brand new Star Wars prequel manga revolving around the teenage Princess Leia. Hit the jump for more details!
The manga is set to premier on Star Wars day, May 4th, and was announced on the manga LINE app. While not much more information has been released, we can hope to have a new and exciting Star Wars story coming to us in the coming months. Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
