STAR WARS: New Leia Manga Set To Release From Haruichi

is a franchise that is no stranger to almost all forms of media. Manga is one of those avenues that has only been lightly touched on but never fully explored. Well now, all of tha is about to change as Haruichi brings us. A story that revolves around a young Princess Leia as she takes mandatory classes and tests to prepare for inevitably becoming the queen of Alderaan. In this story she will find her first love and even deal with the concerns of the Empire's growing stranglehold on the galaxy and a secret that her parents had kept from her.The manga is set to premier onday, May 4th, and was announced on the manga. While not much more information has been released, we can hope to have a new and exciting Star Wars story coming to us in the coming months. Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!