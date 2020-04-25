THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AGAIN AS A CORPORATE SLAVE: Manga Series Announces Its Conclusion

Spin-off series to the manga series, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, has just announced it will be concluding. Make sure to hit the jump for more!

In 2013, Mitz Vah and Fuse's series That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime released on the Let's Become Novelists website. The series was a massive succes, the tale of a young man who lived a boring life until being murdered and reincarnated in a fantasy realm; as a slime. Over time, the story had an anime series that, as of now has had one season and is in the second. The series has been so successful, in fact, that a spin-off manga was also introduced.

That Time I Got Reincarnated Again as a Corporate Slave, by Shizuku Akechi, released in 2018 on the Suiyobi no Sirius and Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine. The manga furthers the tale of Rimuru, who awakens in another boring salaryman job. The series has been running for a couple years, however, news on the conclusion has recently been revealed.

In the pages of Monthly Shonen Sirius, the announcement has come that the final chapter of the series was recently published. The series has released two volumes, as of now, and should be set to be releasing the third since the series has been concluded.





Sad to see the series end? Planning on reading the series now that the story has concluded? Share your thoughts in the comments below!