The BLACK CLOVER Manga Series Has Reached Over 5.5 Million Copies In Print

The newly printed volumes of Yūki Tabata's Black Clover manga in bookstores revealed that the manga now has over 5.5 million copies in print.

Earlier this week, the wraparound jacket band on newly printed volumes of Yūki Tabata's Black Clover manga in bookstores in Japan revealed the news that the manga series has reached a huge milestone, with over 5.5 million copies in print.



Last year in December the manga's 14th volume had revealed that the manga had 4.8 million copies in print. As you can tell, the series is still growing in size with an anime series and a new video game coming this year.



Tabata launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015, and Shueisha will publish the 15th volume on March 2. Viz Media is publishing the series digitally and in print in North America.



What are your thoughts on the news? Have you read the manga or watched the anime series of Black Clover yet? Which one do you prefer? Let us know what your thoughts are in the usual place down below!

