THE DEVIL IS A PART-TIMER!: Light Novel Series Is Set To End This Summer

Fan favorite light novel series, The Devil Is A Part-Timer!, has announced its upcoming conclusion; this summer. Hit the jump for more info!

Satoshi Wagahara's The Devil is a Part-Timer! tells the story of the Devil King and his general, stuck in the human wolrd, forced to live normal jobs and work at the local fast food restraunt. The light novel series premiered in 2011 and the manga soon followed in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh.

The light novel series and manga had such a great following that it later spawned a brand new anime series, in 2013. The franchise has also spwaned about two spinoffs of the series and the original light novel series has had 19 volumes and a 20th that released last December. Now it looks like the hilarious journey of the Devil King is coming to an end.

Recently, it was announced in the digital version of Kadokawa's Dengeki Bunko magazine, that the final volume of the series would be releasing this summer. With the series being such a huge hit with its fans, it will definitely be sad to see the series end. The series will be capping off with 21 volumes under its belt.





Sad to see the series end? Planning on catching up on older volumes before the final one releases? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! The Devil is a Part-Timer! releases its final volume this summer.