The Latest Weekly Shonen Magazine Cover Reveals That FUUKA Ends After Two More Chapters
Back in February, we reported that Kouji Seo's Fuuka manga only had 7 more chapters and the latest Weekly Shōnen Magazine from Kodnasha has updated the status of the series to inform its readers that the series is down to 2 chapters. Studio Diomedéa produced a 12-episode anime adaptation during the Winter 2017 anime season that was simulcast on Crunchyroll.
The love-triangle antics of Kouji Seo's Fuuka manga will be coming to a close in the next two chapters. Do you think Seo will ever launch a third manga series from that universe?
The series is actually a loose sequel to Seo's previous manga, Suzuka, with Fuuka being the daughter of the titular protagonist.
The 19th manga volume of Fuuka was released on February 16.
Yuu Haruna is the new boy in town and finds himself drawn to Fuuka. He discovers that they both have love for the same band and Yuu, who isn't too bad on bass, compliments Fuuka's raw singing voice. They decide to form a band together. Yuu wants to confess his growing feelings for Fuuka but his childhood friend and idol Koyuki still harbors feelings for Yuu.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]