The Manga KIN NO KANAJO, GIN NO KANAJO Is Set To End In May
In February of 2014, Kadansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine launched Maruboro Aika's weird but interesting manga; Kin no Kanajo, Gin no Kanajo (Girl of Gold and Silver Girl). The premise revolved around a main character who loved a girl who, through magical reasons, was split into two. One half is called the Golden Girlfriend, who is incredibly nice and sweet and the other is the Silver Girlfriend who is much more abrasive and blunt. With this unique premise the manga ran for a little over four years until it was recently announcedt that its May installment would be its last.
Maruboro Aika's creative manga Kin no Kanajo, Gin no Kanajo, will be ending early this summer after running for around four years. Hit the jump for the details!
With this manga being announced that it was ending, Monthly Shonen promised to stay tuned for Akai's next work. It's great to see that his highly creative storytelling style will be used in another medium that will hopefully be as entertaining. Was this a series you have read? Sad to see it end? Sharre your feelings on it below!
