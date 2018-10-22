THE WHITE TOWER: New Manga Series By Jiro Ando Has Launched

Shinchosha's Monthly Comic magazine has launched the first issue of The White Tower. A new manga series by Shion no Oh author, Jiro Ando, has a color opening to give fans a great first impression.



This manga serves as an adaptation to the 1965 novel of the same name but takes place in modern-day Osaka. The series follows Goro Zaizen, a doctor at the Naniwa University Hospital and saves a man's life with a surgery, giving him praise from the media.



The novel also inspired a live-action film and two live-action tv series. A five-episode live-action mini series is being developed and has a release date of 2019. There is no other information on The White Tower manga series but as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.