 THE WHITE TOWER: New Manga Series By Jiro Ando Has Launched
Author Jiro Ando's new manga series, The White Tower, has just launched. The author behind Shion no Oh is currently writing and illustrating a new manga series based in modern-day Osaka.

MemoAcebo | 10/22/2018
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: ANN
Shinchosha's Monthly Comic magazine has launched the first issue of The White Tower. A new manga series by Shion no Oh author, Jiro Ando, has a color opening to give fans a great first impression.

This manga serves as an adaptation to the 1965 novel of the same name but takes place in modern-day Osaka. The series follows Goro Zaizen, a doctor at the Naniwa University Hospital and saves a man's life with a surgery, giving him praise from the media.

The novel also inspired a live-action film and two live-action tv series. A five-episode live-action mini series is being developed and has a release date of 2019. There is no other information on The White Tower manga series but as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
