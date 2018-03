TOMINO NO JIKOGU To Go Back On Hiatus Until Late Summer

Kadokawa's The Monthly Comic Bean, magazine recently revealed in its April issue that one of their manga stories; Suehiro Marou's Tomino no Jikogu would be going back on hiatus.The planned return is slated for the August issue that ships on July 12th. The cause for the hiatus however, is in regards to the fact that the labor and organization in setting up the climax to the story is a lot more in depth and intricate than planned.In the four volume manga (the fourth being the last) the story revolves around two twins with strange, matching birthmarks that are sold to a freak show by their step father. The story follows them as their lives continue after the freak show.Much of Maruo's work has been adapted in to film and won a multitude of awards. Some works include Mr. Arashi's Amazing Freak Show and The Strange Tale of Panorama Island.Are you sad to see the manga end or maybe incredibly impatient over the hiatus? Tell us your thoughts down below!