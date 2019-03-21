VIZ Announces 4 New Manga Acquisitions And Reveals Plans To Publish Original Works

VIZ Media announces that they'll soon start publishing their own original manga titles next year, under the aptly titled banner, VIZ Originals.

San Francisco-based VIZ Media has been around since 1986 operating predominantly as a North American manga and anime license holder and translator.



Now co-owned by Shuiesha, it seems the manga distributor is finally ready to craft and release its own North American manga. It's currently unknown if VIZ Originals will team with American based manga creators for original titles or if VIZ will simply translate original works from Japanese mangaka.



More details should be revealed soon as the first title will be published in 2020.VIZ has already confirmed that their original titles will be read from left-to-right as opposed to Japanese manga, which is read from right-to-left.



Synopsis for the newly acquired titles can be read below.



THE DRIFTING CLASSROOM: PERFECT EDITION, By Kazuo Umezz

In the aftermath of a massive earthquake, a Japanese elementary school is transported into a hostile world where the students and teachers are besieged by terrifying creatures and beset by madness. The PERFECT EDITION features an all-new translation with new content and revised story elements in a deluxe hardcover design that reestablishes Kazuo Umezz’s THE DRIFTING CLASSROOM as a timeless horror classic.



AN INCURABLE CASE OF LOVE, By Maki Enjoji

After witnessing a handsome and charming young doctor saving a stranger’s life five years ago, Nanase Sakura trained to become a nurse. But when she meets the doctor again and they start working together, she finds Kairi Tendo to be nothing like the man she imagined him to be!



A TROPICAL FISH YEARNS FOR SNOW, By Makoto Hagino

When Konatsu Amano’s dad gets a job oversees, she has to leave the Tokyo life she’s always known and relocate to a small seaside town to stay with her aunt. The move also means starting a new school surrounded by complete strangers, and it’s a lot to handle for a shy, anxious girl who has trouble with change. But on the first day of classes, Konatsu meets an older girl who instantly makes her want to form a connection. Konatsu’s introverted tendencies are hard to overcome, but maybe she’s found something worth coming out of her shell for?



JUJUTSU KAISEN, By Gege Akutami

In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the undead!

