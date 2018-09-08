Viz Media Announces Release Dates For DR. STONE And RADIANT
Viz Media previously revealed that they'd licensed both Dr. Stone and Radiant and now, the North American manga publisher has revealed release dates for both series.
Two of the hottest shonen manga series out right now are Riichiro Inagaki's Dr. Stone and Tony Valente's Radiant. Viz Media will be releasing official English-translated adaptations of both series.
Volume 1 of Dr. Stone will make its official North American debut on September 4 while Radiant will be released on September 11.
Written by legendary Eyeshield 21 manga writer Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi, Dr. Stone is Rated 'T' for Teen and will be released under Viz's Shonen Jump imprint. Subsequent volumes will be released bimonthly. Over in Japan, 6 volumes have already been released, with the 7th slated to drop on September 4.
Radiant is written and illustrated by Tony Valente and is currently ongoing as well, with 8 volumes released to date. It's notable because the manga was made and published first in France. An anime adaptation from Studio Lerche is set to begin airing this October. One-Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata and Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima are said to be fans of the series. Viz will also release subsequent volumes of Radiant on a bimonthly basis.
