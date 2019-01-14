WORST: Manga Series To Recieve Another Spinoff Series
Hiroshi Takahashi's, Worst, is a series that really began to gain traction in 2001 in Japan and has been going on since telling exciting and interesting stories with the characters therein. Recently it was announced that a brand new side story would be coming to the pages of Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Shonen Champion. The series is going to be titled Worst Gaiden: Dokuro. Drawn by Masashi Kida, the series will be centered around the character Tesso Kawachi, a character from the original manga series.
The Worst manga series has announced yet another side story to it's universe. Hit the jump to find out which character gets the spotlight!
The series will also be having its first side story relesing this month as well, centering around the character Guriko, a character from the original manga as well. That story will be drawn by Ryuta Suzuki. Excited for these new side stories? Going to be catching up on the Worst series? Share your thoughts in the comments! Dokuro's side story is set to premier in Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Shonen Champion on February 12th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]