WORST: Manga Series To Recieve Another Spinoff Series

Hiroshi Takahashi's,, is a series that really began to gain traction in 2001 in Japan and has been going on since telling exciting and interesting stories with the characters therein. Recently it was announced that a brand new side story would be coming to the pages ofBessatsu Shonen Champion. The series is going to be titled. Drawn by, the series will be centered around the character Tesso Kawachi, a character from the original manga series.The series will also be having its first side story relesing this month as well, centering around the character Guriko, a character from the original manga as well. That story will be drawn by Ryuta Suzuki. Excited for these new side stories? Going to be catching up on the Worst series? Share your thoughts in the comments! Dokuro's side story is set to premier inBessatsu Shonen Champion on February 12th.