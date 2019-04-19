YOUNG BLACK JACK: Manga Series Has Recently Announced Its End
The prequel to Ozama Tezuka's Black Jack series, a series about a brilliant doctor who practices without his license, Young Black Jack told the story of of the titular character as he was making his way through medical school in the 60's. The prequel series was created by Yu-Go Okuma and Yoshiaki Tobata and began in 2011. The series had quite a success as the character was even featured in his own anime in 2015. However, all good things must ultimately come to an end.
Yet another manga series is reaching its end; this time in the book, Young Black Jack. Hit the jump to learn more about the conclusion
Recently, in the 15th volume of the series, the creators announced that the manga was going to be ending in its 16th volume. While this may be sad news to a few fans, it will definitely be a fitting end to the series as the creators went on hiatus to prep for their next arc in 2017. Sad for the series to be ending? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]