YOUNG BLACK JACK: Manga Series Has Recently Announced Its End

The prequel to Ozama Tezuka'sseries, a series about a brilliant doctor who practices without his license,told the story of of the titular character as he was making his way through medical school in the 60's. The prequel series was created by Yu-Go Okuma and Yoshiaki Tobata and began in 2011. The series had quite a success as the character was even featured in his own anime in 2015. However, all good things must ultimately come to an end.Recently, in the 15th volume of the series, the creators announced that the manga was going to be ending in its 16th volume. While this may be sad news to a few fans, it will definitely be a fitting end to the series as the creators went on hiatus to prep for their next arc in 2017. Sad for the series to be ending? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!