ZIPMAN!!: Hit Robot Fighting Anime Announces Its Final Chapter

Yusaku Shibata's Zipman!! manga is reaching its conclusion. While the series was short, it was a great hit for fans. Hit the jump for more info on the conclusion!

Yusaku Shibata, creator of Yoakemono, released a brand new manga series, back in December of last year titled, Zipman!! The series has provided a twist on the robot fighting genre and premeired in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. The sries was such a success that it had an English, digital release on Viz Media and Shueisha's MANGA Plus service.

As of now, Zipman!! has released its first compiled volume on April 3rd and the second should be coming this June. The story revolves around a mechanical engineer named Koshiro and a musclebound man named Kaname, as they compete for the smile of the same woman they fell in love with. The game continues until something happens to Koshiro that ends up in an all out robot fighting series. The series put a whole new spin on the genre and has had a solid run, so far.

Recently, within the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, an announcement came that Zipman!! has reached its conclusion after publishing its final chapter. The series, while short was wildly entertaining and had highly energetic art to match its engaging story.





Sad to see the series end? Hoping there will be more? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Zipman!! has its first compiled volume out right now and its second will be available on June 4th.