NEON GENESIS EVANGELION: Youtube Is Streaming First 3 Rebuild Films

With the delay of the fourth Rebuild film in the Evangelion series, Studio Khara is now streaming the previous 3 on Youtube for free! Hit the jump to check it out!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of anime's most confusing, compelling and depressing stories to be told. Being able to mirror the gradual decline of the creator's happiness with the series and the overwhelming depths the themes of the narrative go down. What began as a simple mecha fighting anime gradually transformed into a franchise that dared to ask questions that can't be answered, in the most cerebral of ways.

The series was a massive success upon release and managed to spawn three films that are dubbed the rebuild series. Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone, Evangelion 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance and Evangelion 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo. The film series was a huge success and the companythat produced it Studio Khara, planned to release the fourth film Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time, at the end of June. However the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed that indefinitely.

Recently, some news came from Studio Khara, via the Eva-Extra app, that the first three films in the rebuild series would be available to stream for free, on Youtube! The compnay also announced plans to release an audio commentary so that fans have more to see "...now that you'll be spending such a long tme inside your homes.". Make sure to check out the films below! They may not be able to be viewed via this site but the link within the video directs you right to the films!













Excited to see the films? First time to ever watch them? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! The rebuild trilogy will be available to stream, on Youtube, until April 30th!