Netflix Reveals New Poster For TERMINATOR ZERO With Series Premiere Just Days Away

Anticipation continues to build as Judgement Day nears. In just a few days, Skynet will become self-aware, unleashing a devastating war against humanity. Okay, so not really — technically, Judgement Day (August 29th) will just mark the premiere of Terminator Zero, Netflix's new anime series based on the beloved action film franchise.

Terminator Zero is set to debut on the streaming platform on August 29, 2024. In anticipation of the show's premiere, Netflix has shared a new poster for the anime series. This is actually a free mini poster that will be given away to fans who attend the Terminator Zero panel at Anime NYC next week.

As revealed last month, Anime NYC will host a special Terminator Zero panel which will include an early world premiere of the series. Fans who attend will be able to watch the debut episode ahead of its official release. In addition to an early screen, the panel will also feature series creator and showrunner Mattson Tomlin (The Batman Part 2), director Masahi Kudo (Bleach), and special guests as they presumably answer questions and reveal fun facts about the series. The Terminator Zero panel will take place on Saturday, August 24th at 7:30 p.m.

A NEW war across time will be waged in Japan when TERMINATOR ZERO premieres on August 29th, only on Netflix.



FREE mini poster at the TERMINATOR ZERO panel August 24th at Anime NYC! pic.twitter.com/aHj3jRYXi7 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 21, 2024

As you may notice in the poster above, aside from the Terminator, many of the characters shown appear to be new. That's because Terminator Zero is shifting the story away from Sarah and John Connor.

While it is still set in the same universe as the films, the story shifts to Japan where we'll meet an entirely new cast of characters. Time travel is still a core pillar of the story as we travel back and forth between 2022, the future war between humanity and machines, and 1997, when the AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children.

Terminator Zero is created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin (The Batman II). It's directed by Masahi Kudo at animation studios Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell, Kaiju No. 8) with collaboration from Skydance Television. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on August 29, 2024.