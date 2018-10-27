100 SLEEPING PRINCES AND THE KINGDOM OF DREAMS Reveals Cast For Its Second Play

The official Yume Okoku to Nemureru 100-Nin no Oji-sama On Stage website has shared the cast for the second stage play based on the video game of the same name. The play will have two projects: Side Kiel and Side Avi. Kiel will take place from January 31 to February 3 and Avi will go from February 7 to 11.



The cast of the play is: Tetsuji Sakakibara as Avi, Ryohei Takenaka as Kiel, Shota Onuma as Douglas, Yamato Furuya as Rosso, Tsubasa Yoshizawa as Mad Hatter, Koichi Takamtasu as Capita, Tatsuyuki Kobayashi as Hearts, Kairi Miura as Cheshire Cat, Teru Uesugi as March Hare, Shuji Kikuchi as Chrono, Yusaku Sato as Doormouse, Yu Yoshioka as Frost, Rio Takahashi as Glacier and Kenta Yamanaka as Schnee.



The first play this group went on from July 21 to 25, had an original story and will get a Blu-ray/DVD package on January 26. The game the plays are based on is available for both iOS and Android devices and was released on 2015. An original net animation was created in March 2017 with a total of 10 9-minute episodes. Satelight animated the project, Shin Katagai directed it and Sayaka Abe and Shin Katagai wrote the script.

















































