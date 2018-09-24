A New LOST SONG TV Animation Project Has Been Announced

The LOST SONG anime series rebroadcasted its finale and after it was done, it announced a new project is under development. The only thing the series said was, "Starting a new project", this was displayed on the end screen of the episode.



A "complete song of the four great spirits", and the animation for "Wind Ring" and "Beating of Flame" were announced as well.



There is no information if this mysterious project has something to do with LOST SONG or if it is something completely new. We do not know if this is a continuation of the series or a new franchise.



LOST SONG aired from April 2018 to June 2018 with a total of 12 episodes, it was produced by Ultra Super Pictures and MAGES.



Yukari Tamura, Konomi Suzuki and Yuu Serizawa produced theme songs for the series, Mitsuyoshi Yamamoto directed photography.



As soon as more info on this mysterious project pops up, we will let you know.



Rin, an energetic girl who loves to eat, lives in a verdant frontier village. Deep within the royal palace in the bustling capital city, the songstress Finis spends her days in solitude. Both share a special power no other person has. A miraculous power that can heal wounds, create water and stir the wind—the power of song. Guided by destiny, the two young women each face an arduous journey with the power of song. The shadow of war looms over the kingdom, tainting even the miraculous songs with the blood of innocents. Loved ones meet their deaths as silent screams echo through a stone prison. As two destinies intersect, will the final song be one of despair, hope or...?