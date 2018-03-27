A New Trailer To Studio Feels' ISLAND Reveals Exciting New Visuals And Animation

A trailer has been released to a new anime called Island, hit the jump to unfold the mystery and behold the lovely visuals to this new series!

The Front Wing novel, Island, has released a new trailer showcasing the characters and plot to this new mystery anime about an amnesiac young man named Setsuna, who awakens on an island that detached from mainland Japan decades ago due to warring families and a contagion. On this Island, he gets help from the daughters of three families in power to help uncover the mysteries and secrets of the island of Urashima and himself.



The trailer that was unveiled set a very unique tone with the music. It began with setting up the overall plot and a looming mystery to the series with very somber music and dramatic moments. Yet by the end, we get a strong sense of comradery and hope for Setsuna and his new friends. All of which is brought to life with beautiful animation by feel..



Island TV is directed by Keiichi Kawaguchi and hits Japanese TV summer of this year!







