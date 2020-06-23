A3! SEASON AUTUMN & WINTER: New Visual Revealed For The "Anime's Autumn Season"

The hit series, A3!, is back with a new "season" and new headaches! Hit the jump to check out the new "autumn season" visual, and the young actors in training, for the A3! Autumn & Winter anime!

No one wants to be in debt. Even more so, no one wants to be in debt to Yakuza loan sharks! A3!, which stands for A3! Act! Addict! Actors!, is based on the video game of the same name, by Liber Entertainment. In the game, players are able to control actors and help them improve before a big show.

While the anime follows that same premise, the stakes are raised a bit higher as a young lady, who is the owner of her father's failing all-male theater, must come up with the money to pay off mobsters. This includes training young actors with little to no experience.

The anime which is broken up into the spring & summer and autumn & winter seasons, originally premiered earlier this year. The P.A. Works produced series was met with some hiatuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was able to overcome and continue through the summer season by mid-march.

Now, the series has reached the Autumn season, and fans can get ready for more hijinx. Initially, the season was meant to premiere this July but was pushed back to the fall, admittedly a much more fitting release date. To build excitement, a brand new visual was released on the series' official twitter.

With the Autumn season coming and the first half of the series completed, now is a great time to catch up on missed episodes. Make sure to check out the visual and make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

Mankai Company is a far cry from its glory days as an all-male theater. With only one member left and debt collectors at the door, it's no wonder Izumi Tachibana finds herself in over her head when she boldly confronts the Yakuza's loan sharks, promising to bring her father's theater back into the spotlight.

A3! Autumn & Winter will be premiering, in Japan, this October!