ACE ATTORNEY: New Visual Revealed For Upcoming Stage Play
The Ace Attorney video game franchise has found its way back into the world of stage with the latest play titled, Ace Attorney-Turnabout GOLD MEDAL. The franchise's first stage play premiered in 2016 and, as expected, was highly sucessful. Ace Attorney is a CAPCOM game series that puts you behind the outrageous hairstyle of Phoenix Wright. Throughout the game you take on many cases in a court of law to find the culprits of many nefarious crimes. The series has had many different types of spinoffs including a live action movie and anime adaption. The website for the stage play has just revealed a new key visual that can be seen below. Check it out!
The play is set to have a total of nine performances, in Japan from January 16-21 at the Theater 1010, in Tokyo. Excited for the Ace Attorney-Turnabout GOLD MEDAL? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
