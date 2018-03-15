Anime Census Hopes To Help Japan Understand The Western Anime Fan Base
On March 15th, the California-based organization known as the Flying Colors Foundation launched their 2018 Anime Census. Their goal is to get a better understanding of the western anime fanbase for the overseas Japanese Anime Industry to target their distant viewers. In doing this, they hope to create a stronger bridge between the two groups with understanding each other.
Non-profit organization, Flying Colors Foundation, launched an "anime census" to understand the Western anime fan base in order to help the Japanese anime industry understand their overseas fans.
The need for a census is in the numbers. According to the Anime Industry Report 2017 from the AJA (Association of Japanese Animations) the anime market has been growing for seven consecutive years, 38% of anime revenue was made from overseas, and a record number of anime (356) series have been produced in 2016. The anime industry is continuing to grow overseas, and sending the international data to the industry will help bridge the gap between the viewers and creators.
This isn’t the first time Flying Colors worked on a poll of this size, in 2017 they worked with anime YouTuber, Joey the Anime Man to find out the “Top 100 Anime of All Time” based on western fans votes. The poll had around 132,000 participants with over 500 anime recommendations ranging from movies like Ghost in the Shell (1995) and Wolf Children to TV shows such as Cowboy Bebop and One Punch Man. You can check out the list and the video release from The Anime Man below:
The “Top 100 Anime of All Time” poll is currently the most extensive survey in anime, and Flying Colors hopes to break that record again. To get the word out, they are working with anime YouTubers such as Akidearest, Glass Reflection, Digibro, Mother’s Basement, Gigguk, and The Anime Man to gain more attention on the project.
The census as nine parts such as how the participant got into anime, their interests and activated, viewing habits, thoughts on the anime industry and Japan as a whole, and how anime has affected their lives. They hope to reach over fifty thousand global participants along with a million plus online views. You can take the census by following the link below:
Flying Colors 2018 Anime Census
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]