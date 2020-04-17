APPARE-RANMAN!: The Series Has Delayed Its Fourth Episode Due TO The COVID-19 Pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing Japan to enter a state of emergency, many of the things have been forced to postpone new releases of their products. Including P.A. Works Appare-Ranman!

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic affect a slew of public events and entertainment properties, around the world. Japan is feeling the brunt of it now, more than ever, after declaring a country wide state of emergency. Since that announcement, a lot of series and manga have been postponed until further notice, including some brand new series.

P.A. Works, Appare-Ranman! is a brand new original television anime that released in Japan. The series, which is set sometime in the 19th century, told the story of two people, an engineer and a samurai from Japan, who decide to join a cross country race across America, in an effort to win their way back to Japan. The series had recently released three episodes, with some positive feedback.

Recently, following the annoucement of the countries state of emergency, the most recent episode of Appare-Ranman! fell victim to the multiple postponemetns that have come with the announcement. The third episode is set to release on schedule, next week, however the fourth has been delayed until further notice. As of now, the only way to get word on when the series will return, fans will have to tune in to the series' official Twitter.





