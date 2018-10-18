ASHITA SEKAI GA OWARU TOSHITEMO Reveals New Promotional Video

Craftar Studios' upcoming drama romance anime movie, Ashita Sekai ga Owaru toshitemo, has released a new promotional video and announced the artist performing the theme and insert songs for the film.

The official Shochiku YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute promotional trailer for the upcoming romance anime movie, Ashita Sekai ga Owaru toshitemo. The video serves as a presentation of the artist behind the theme and insert songs of the movie, Aimyon. The songs are not listed in English.



Yuuhei Sakuragi is both directing and writing the script for the movie, there is no information on other staff members or voice actors. We know the main characters in the story are Kotori Izumi and Shin Hazama, that will be the couple of the movie.



The movie has Shin's mother die when he is young and Kotori watches him from afar. However, when they enter their third year in High School, things take a turn, the introduction video states "another 'me' appears from another Japan." Cryptic as it can be.



Ashita Sekai ga Owaru Toshitemo will premiere in Japanese theaters on January 25, 2019, Shochiku Media Division produces it and Craftar Studios animates the project. As soon as more information is out, we will update you.





