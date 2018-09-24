BAKUTSURI BAR HUNTER Anime Reveals New Voice Actors Joining The Cast

The official Bakutsuri Bar Hunter website revealed four new voice actors joining the anime series.



Here are the new members of the cast:



Takeshi Kusao as Toma Tachitsute

Daisuke Sakaguchi as Tonepi Tachitsute

Takashi Matsuyama as Hoojiro Samejima

Megumi Urawa as a lady working at the Shimada Shop



The anime has not listed its producer and hasn't revealed how many episodes it will have. We know it is premiering on the 2nd of October and will be broadcasted every Tuesday.



Kenji Setou is directing the series with theme song performances by Mikako Komatsu and SymaG. Youichi Katou is under series composition.



The opening and ending themes are Bakutsuri Soul by SymaG and Yuujou ZABOOOON!! by Mikako Komatsu respectively.













