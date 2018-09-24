BAKUTSURI BAR HUNTER Anime Reveals New Voice Actors Joining The Cast
The official Bakutsuri Bar Hunter website revealed four new voice actors joining the anime series.
Studios Toei Animation and Gallop's upcoming adveture kids anime series, Bakutsuri Bar Hunter, has revealed new voice actors. Here are the details on which characters they are playing.
Here are the new members of the cast:
Takeshi Kusao as Toma Tachitsute
Daisuke Sakaguchi as Tonepi Tachitsute
Takashi Matsuyama as Hoojiro Samejima
Megumi Urawa as a lady working at the Shimada Shop
The anime has not listed its producer and hasn't revealed how many episodes it will have. We know it is premiering on the 2nd of October and will be broadcasted every Tuesday.
Kenji Setou is directing the series with theme song performances by Mikako Komatsu and SymaG. Youichi Katou is under series composition.
The opening and ending themes are Bakutsuri Soul by SymaG and Yuujou ZABOOOON!! by Mikako Komatsu respectively.
