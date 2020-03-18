BRAND NEW ANIMAL: New Trailer Revealed For Studio TRIGGER's New Anime

With Promare being such a huge hit for Studio TRIGGER, it was only a matter of time before they announced their big project. Except now, instead of it being on the big screen, the studio has decided that the small screen approach would be much more appropriate. With that, Brand New Animal was born.



BNA tells the story of a world where beast people and humans coexist in a world where they do not really see each other eye to eye. In this world a young human girl finds herself transformed into one of the beasts and goes on a journey with a wolf who has no love for humans. Together they see life in a new perspective, while trying to solve her transformation. A brand new trailer was recently released that can also be seen below. Check it out!







Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Brand New Animal releases, in Japan, on April 8th!