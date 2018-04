CRUNCHYROLL Adds The MEGALOBOX Anime To Its Spring Lineup

Crunchyroll TV has announced that the hit anime Megalobox, will be shown as part of the Spring lineup for subscribers while also releasing an exciting announcement trailer!

The classic boxing anime) had recently received a wicked and exciting reinvigoration to its characters and story by getting thrown into the cyberpunk world of. Where Rock em' Sock em' Robots meets Hajime no Ippo lies this stylized and highly kinetic boxing anime. Now as part of its Spring 2018 lineup,will have a simulcast of the series for premium subscribers this April! Check out the announcement trailer right here!The Yo Moriyama,production hits Crunchyroll on April 5th, 2018 for North America, South America, Middle East, North and South Africa, UK, Ireland, Scandanavia, Australia, and New Zealand!Crunchyroll described the synopsis of the show below:

A d esolate land stretches out from the city of poverty. A motorcycle speeds recklessly, blowing clouds of sand and dust. The rider is the protagonist of this story – he has neither a name nor a past.