Crunchyroll Is Streaming The WELCOME TO THE JAPARI PARK Anime Series

Crunchyroll has announced that the first six episodes of the spinoff anime series, Welcome to the JAPARI PARK, are available to stream right now and the rest of the episodes will be out on the last day and 14th day of each month.



This anime series is adapting the story from the Kemono Friends mobile game developed by Nexon. The series streamed on TV Tokyo's animetele network and premiered on August 12, 2018. Haruki Kasugamori directed, wrote the screenplay and edited the series. Mine Yoshizaki was in charge of concept design, Ryuutarou kanamochi wrote the script, Frontier Creator's Project did the game scenario production and Noboyuki Abe did the sound directing.



The main Kemono Friends anime series aired from January 2017 to March 2017 and has produced a sequel as well as other media series. Studio Yaoyorozu animated it with the producers being: TV Tokyo, Victor Entertainment, AT-X, KlockWorx and Just Production.