 DANMACHI: ARROW OF THE ORION Reveals New Artemis Key Visual
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

DANMACHI: ARROW OF THE ORION Reveals New Artemis Key Visual

DANMACHI: ARROW OF THE ORION Reveals New Artemis Key Visual

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming action comedy fantasy romance anime series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion, has released a new key visual for Artemis. Here is more info.

MemoAcebo | 10/4/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Moetron
The official Danmachi website has revealed a new key visual for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion's Artemis.

This movie is a sequel to an OVA from the same franchise. Is It Wrong has an anime series and several movies out already.

The movie is produced by SoftBank Creative and Warner Bros. Pictures, Katsushi Sakurabi is directing, Fujino Omori wrote the script and Keiji Inai produces the music.

Artemis is played by Maaya Sakamoto and our two main characters are: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Cranel and Inori Minase as Hestia.

The movie has a premiere date of February 15, 2019.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...