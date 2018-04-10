DANMACHI: ARROW OF THE ORION Reveals New Artemis Key Visual

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming action comedy fantasy romance anime series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion , has released a new key visual for Artemis. Here is more info.

The official Danmachi website has revealed a new key visual for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion's Artemis.



This movie is a sequel to an OVA from the same franchise. Is It Wrong has an anime series and several movies out already.



The movie is produced by SoftBank Creative and Warner Bros. Pictures, Katsushi Sakurabi is directing, Fujino Omori wrote the script and Keiji Inai produces the music.

Artemis is played by Maaya Sakamoto and o

ur two main characters are: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Cranel and Inori Minase as Hestia.



The movie has a premiere date of February 15, 2019.