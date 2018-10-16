 DREAM FESTIVAL!: Full Anime Up For Digital Purchase!
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

DREAM FESTIVAL!: Full Anime Up For Digital Purchase!

DREAM FESTIVAL!: Full Anime Up For Digital Purchase!

Thanks to Funimation, the full idol anime series Dream Festival! is now up for digital purchase on Amazon. Hit the jump for details!

marvelfreek94 | 10/16/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
What happens when you have five young men who are Idols in Japan and rely on the fans and their "Dream Festival! cards", which give them suppot, costume changes and secret performances? Well you get the Dream Festival! series of course! The series is a an anime project based around various Bandai Namco groups and ran for twelve episodes. One of the show's more recognizeable features is its vibrant color scheme that is donned by the series' protagonists. This series and about four others have been announced, by Funimation, to have digital only releases! 



The full twelve episode sereis is now up for digital purchase on Amazon, in Japanese. The exclusivity of the series in digital purpose means that , as far as funimation goes, the series has not been released on its FunimationNow streaming service. Excited to check out the show? Dream Festival! is up for digital purchase on Amazon, now! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...