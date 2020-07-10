FATE/GRAND ORDER: CAMELOT A Brand New Trailer Is Coming For Their Upcoming Film

Powering through the delays due to COVID-19, the upcoming Fate/Grand Order: Camelot film has released a brand new trailer! Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

The Fate franchise has always spawned multiple types of stories and games that create a tapestry of fantasy epics that will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the best modern worlds from the genre. The most recent film, Fate/Grand Order The Movie Devine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot is a two-part movie epic that has sadly had a very hard time in releasing due to the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, adversity breeds perseverance, and because of that, the first film, Wandering: Agateram, is even closer to release than ever before! Based on the story of the game Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot, the new film promises to bring the most amazing aspects of the game to life in a completely new way under the direction of Kei Suezawa and Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive).

A new trailer has been released on the series' official Twitter that solidifies its early December release while also showing off some exciting new footage. Since this is only the first film in the Camelot duology, who knows what more exciting things will come from the creators!

Will you be checking out the new film upon release? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!



Fate/Grand Order The Movie Devine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot will release its first film, in Japan, on December 5th!