Fathom Events And GKIDS Partner Up To Bring Satoshi Kon's TOKYO GODFATHERS To Theaters
Fans of anime director Satoshi Kon will be glad to learn that GKIDS and Fathom Events are going to be bringing the Christmas film to theaters in both English dub and subtitle versions - in 4K restoration this march. This continues the tradition that happened in 2018 when the two worked together to digitally remaster Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue for theaters.
Satoshi Kon is going to be celebrated posthumously thanks to GKIDS and Fathom Events - and that means great news for fans, specifically those who enjoy Tokyo Godfathers! Read on for all the details below!
It was recently announced by ASIFA-Hollywood that the director would be posthumously receiving the Winsor McCay award - which is a lifetime achievement award for excellence in animation - at the 2020 Annie Awards Ceremony. Beyond that there is also a new play that is based on Tokyo Godfathers that has just been announced by the New National Theatre, Tokyo, and is set to be performed during the 2020-2021 season.
Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt had the following to say about re-partnering with GKIDS to bring this classic anime film to theaters.
“We are pleased to partner with GKIDS to bring this wonderful re-release to American cinemas. Anime fans nationwide will once again be able to enjoy the brilliant work of Satoshi Kon in their local theaters among like-minded audiences.”
There will be two showings, as we said. For those who are looking to watch the film with English subtitles, March 9th at 7 pm local time is perfect, however if there are fans hoping to catch a showing of the English-dubbed version of the film, March 11th at 7 pm local time will be the right stop. The film will feature in select theaters, and tickets won't be on sale until the end of the month - but the links to purchase them when they will are at the bottom of this article.
In modern-day Tokyo, three homeless people's lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. As the New Year fast approaches, these three forgotten members of society band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents. Along the way, encounters with seemingly unrelated events and people force them to confront their own haunted pasts, as they learn to face their future, together.
Tokyo Godfathers hits theaters March 9th and 11th. Tickets go on sale January 31st at Fathom Events or GKIDS.
