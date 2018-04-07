FIREWORKS Film Releases New Clip Ahead Of US Premier
Fireworks is a new animated film based on the 1993 live action film,directed by Shunji Iwai, is coming to US screens this Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with the help of Fathom Events. The story is described by GKIDS in the synopsis below.
Synopsis: "Producer Genki Kawamura follows up his mega-hit your name. with another tale of star-crossed teenage lovers with a sci-fi fantasy twist. Shy Norimichi and fast-talking Yusuke, are goo-goo-eyed over the same elusive classmate, Nazuna. But Nazuna, unhappy over her mother's decision to remarry and leave their countryside town, plans to run away and has secretly chosen Norimichi to accompany her. When things don't go as planned, Norimichi discovers that a glowing multi-color ball found in the sea has the power to reset the clock and give them a second chance to be together. But each reset adds new complications and takes them farther and farther away from the real world - until they risk losing sight of reality altogether."
A new, English dubbed clip can be seen below, ahead of the release of the film as well. Check it out!
Does the brand new "what if" trailer create excitement or curiosity? Make sure to check the GKIDS websites for showings on Fireworks on July 3,5,7.
