GoHands' W'Z Anime Series Releases New Promotional Video

Studio GoHands' upcoming action music anime series, W'z, has released a new promotional video. Information is limited with this project, but here is what we know so far. Check out the vid!

The official FRONTIERWORKS YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.53 minute video promoting the upcoming action series W'z.



The video does not do much in terms of story details or plot hints, it is basically an introduction to the main character. We can see that music will play a big part in this series as well. The trailer also gives some action pieces with the show's antagonist.



The promotional video states the anime will be coming soon, it will be on air in January 2019. The music is done by GOON TRAX and there are many participating artists in it.



There is no information on the staff or cast in this series. We don't know who is in charge of delivering this project, however, we know that Frontier Works is the producer and GoHands is the studio animating it.





