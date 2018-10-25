HACHIGATSU NO CINDERELLA NINE Opens Up Its Anime Adaptation's Site
The official anime hachinai website has opened up and shared some of the staff members working on the anime adaptation of the free-to-play mobile game, Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine. There is no other information on the anime as of right now, we just know the series is coming out on 2019 and the following staff.
Publishers Akatsuki and Kadokawa's mobile video game, Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine, has shared its anime adaptation's official website. Here is more information on the game.
Susumu Kudo is directing, Jin Tanaka is under series composition, Takayuki Noguchi performs character design, Akatsuki did the original work and TMS Entertainment is the studio animating it. The video game that inspired this anime adaptation came out on June 27, 2017 in Japan and is available for both iOS and Android devices.
The official website is also serializing a four-panel comedy spin-off manga series titled Hachi Nai Gaiden: Senryoku Gai! and a novel titled Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine ~ Before Summer ~. An original net animation with 4 episodes was streamed in the site from May to June 2017.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]