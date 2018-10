HACHIGATSU NO CINDERELLA NINE Opens Up Its Anime Adaptation's Site

The officialhas opened up and shared some of the staff members working on the anime adaptation of the free-to-play mobile game, Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine. There is no other information on the anime as of right now, we just know the series is coming out on 2019 and the following staff.Susumu Kudo is directing, Jin Tanaka is under series composition, Takayuki Noguchi performs character design, Akatsuki did the original work and TMS Entertainment is the studio animating it. The video game that inspired this anime adaptation came out on June 27, 2017 in Japan and is available for both iOS and Android devices.The official website is also serializing a four-panel comedy spin-off manga series titled Hachi Nai Gaiden: Senryoku Gai! and a novel titled Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine ~ Before Summer ~. An original net animation with 4 episodes was streamed in the site from May to June 2017.