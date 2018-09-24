HASHIRI TSUZUKETE YOKATTATTE Releases New Promotional Videos
The official I'm glad I could keep running YouTube channel has uploaded two promotional videos for the upcoming short TV anime series. There are two versions of videos, the LIP X LIP and the =LOVE, offering different perspectives and tunes. The short series will begin on October 8th.
Studio Signal.MD's upcoming drama slice of life anime, I'm glad I could keep running, has released two new promotional videos, the LIP X LIP and =LOVE versions. Here is more information on the series.
Masatsugu Arakawa is directing the anime, Hozumi Goud is in charge of sound and HoneyWorks is producing music.
The opening theme is Yume Fanfare by LIPxLIP and the ending is Aikatsu Happy End by =LOVE.
The voice cast is the following:
Iori Noguchi as Chikako Oomori
Jun, Fukuyama as Minato Suyama
Koinu as Shiori Gushiken
Mai Fuchigami as Kei Ikoma
Kousuke Toriumi as Ryouta Nakata
As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.
Minato visits a recitation at an anime event with his friend. He is captivated by the voice actors' performances and decides to enroll in Suidoubashi Animation Academy. There, he meets Chikako, who used to live in the room he is moving into and who left a message in a USB drive. Minato, who aims to be a voice actor but is unable to put himself into the role, and Chikako, who lives with a past trauma, encourage one another and try to improve themselves. With the help of seniors such as Ryouta and Kei watching over them, they try to mature. As they stumble and worry, what lies ahead for them both?
