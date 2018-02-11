HiDive Will Stream WELCOME TO PIA CARROT!! 2 DX OVA

HiDive has announced that it will be adding the OVA Welcome to Pia Carrot!! 2 DX to its catalog. The first episode will launch on November 5 and the episodes will be airing on Mondays. There are 6 episodes in total for this OVA, here are the territories that can stream it: United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa.



The OVA originally aired from December 1999 to October 2000 and had 6 episodes. The main voice cast is the following: Minami Nagasaki as Azusa Hinomori, Kenichi Suzumura as Kouji Maeda and Hitomi Oikawa as Mina Hinomori. Shigenori Kageyama writes the script and screenplay, Misato Mitsumi has the original character design and Shouichirou Sugiura is the art director.



Sentai Fimlworks holds the English license, it launched a DVD on July 31st and has the official description as follows:

Pia Carrot #2 might be the second Pia Carrot restaurant numerically, but they've got ambitions to be the best. That means great food, great service and the most beautiful waitresses. For Kouji, who's looking for a job where he can meet lots of attractive girls quickly, it's the perfect place to work. Unfortunately, things get up close and personal even more quickly than expected when he collides with Azusa on the way to apply and ends up with a handful of her… well, suffice it to say that she's NOT happy. It's an instant case of hate at first sight that only becomes more intense when they end up working together… or is this mutual dislike really the start of something else? Something's cooking and it's not just their tempers in Welcome to Pia Carrot 2! DX!